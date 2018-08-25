ROUND ROCK, Texas — Avery Hibbs worked hard to buy his bike.

“Cost me $500 of cold hard cash that I had to earn by pet sitting and plant sitting,” said the seventh grader.

Hibbs spent the summer doing chores to save up the money and finally earned enough to buy a bike in January.

He rode his bike each morning to Chisholm Trail Middle School, only to have someone steal it within the first week of school.

"Wednesday, I think, was one of the worst days of his life,” said Kellie Hibbs, Avery’s mom. “He was just sobbing, hyperventilating.”

This all changed on Friday when a class of seventh graders stood with eager eyes while watching a SWAT team roll up to their school.

“I have a special treat for one of you. Where is Avery Hibbs,” one officer announced.

With a high five, the officer told Avery they wanted to reward him for being a good kid. Avery spends a lot of his free time in Boy Scouts.

“Your good deeds do not go unnoticed, and we appreciate you,” the officer said, explaining the community came together to get Avery a new bike.

Safe to say, the seventh grader was in shock.

"I feel like I'm about to tip over backwards,” Avery said.

As for his mom, she was grateful to see her son smile.

"This gift is going to go miles to restore his faith,” Kellie Hibbs said.

