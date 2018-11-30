AUSTIN — Austin police responded to a bank robbery in Northwest Austin Friday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank just after noon. The bank is located near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Spicewood Springs Road.

Photo by KVUE's Brian Bell

Brian Bell

During a press conference Friday afternoon, police said a man entered the bank, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the suspect as a white man that is roughly 5 feet 11 inches who was wearing an orange sweatshirt, dark pants and a baseball cap. The man was reportedly last seen walking towards Mopac.

Police said there were no injuries reported in this incident.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, call the robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

