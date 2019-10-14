AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to an upcoming sexual assault report in the city of Austin.

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman on Spicewood Springs Road.

According to police, the victim – a woman in her mid 20s – arranged to meet the man at the entrance to a greenbelt on the 8300 block of Spicewood Springs Road around 12:30 p.m.

They eventually walked into the area off the path and proceeded to have consensual sexual intercourse, during which the suspect reportedly assaulted her and caused non-life-threatening injuries. The victim then escaped the suspect, ran to a nearby house and called 911.

Police provided the following sketch of the suspect:

The man is described as following:

A white male

Between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall

Approximately 160 pounds

Dark eyes

Dark, wavy hair

Large mouth

Yellow teeth

Soft voice

Last seen wearing dark clothing and a black backpack

Officials said an older-model, silver car was seen in the area just before the time of the alleged assault. It is not known if the vehicle is related to the case.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-974-5095.

