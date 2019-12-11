AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away with a man 10 years older than her.

Ava Mitchell is described as follows:

5 feet, 7 inches tall

145 pounds

Dyed, black hair

Braces on top teeth

Left eyebrow piercing, partially shaved

Pierced ears

She was last seen with 22-year-old Bryan Alan Quintanar. His last known location was the 6400 block of McNeil Drive in Austin.

According to a Facebook post by the girl's mother, Ava has been missing since Nov. 5.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately, referencing case number 19-3101515.

