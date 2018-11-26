AUSTIN — The Austin Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly robbed and kidnapped another man in southeast Austin on Nov. 7.

According to the APD, a male victim was abducted in a vehicle, possibly a tan Lincoln four-door car, and taken to the Riverside Drive/South Congress Avenue area. There, he was let go uninjured.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a muscular build and shoulder-length dreads. Police said he possibly has a tattoo on his cheek, a blue neck tattoo of a word that possibly stars with "M" or "N," and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black basketball shorts and black shoes with yellow trim. He might also have tattoos on his right arm, a silver ring on his right pinky, and a necklace with a charm that had three letters (possibly "BOT").

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5292, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES.

Austin Police Department

