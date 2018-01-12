AUSTIN — Police are seeking the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Officials said a man in his 60s died from traumatic injuries due to the crash. The accident happened in the 900 block of Springdale Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

FINAL ~900blk Springdale Rd. #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of ~60s male from traumatic injuries from an unknown source. EMS clearing the scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 1, 2018

The Austin police told KVUE the accident was a hit-and-run and that they are seeking the suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Austin police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV