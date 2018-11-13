AUSTIN — A man is now dead after being transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and police are seeking the public's help in identifying him.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Austin police said they were investigating a possible shooting/stabbing at the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 11000 block of the I-35 frontage road. Austin-Travis County EMS reported the man was transported with critical injuries and a reported gunshot wound.

Police said the initial caller stated the man was shot and lying in the fourth-floor hallway of the hotel. An APD Metro Tactical team across the street quickly responded and found the man with a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures before ATCEMS took over. The deceased was later identified only as "Chato."

The death has been ruled a homicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner, however, officials are still seeking the public's help in fully identifying the victim. Police said they believe he was targeted and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Police could not confirm if a person seen in handcuffs on scene was their suspect. However, police did say detectives have developed a suspect and are working on those leads.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

