AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking the public for assistance after a woman was assaulted in southwest Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman was alone on a trail in a secluded area near the Archstone Greenbelt when a man attacked her from behind around 1 p.m.

She was reportedly able to fight him off, at which point he ran away.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is in a stable condition, police say.

The suspect is described as a black man with dark complexion and a Nigerian accent, 25-30 years old, 5 foot 7 inches tall and of medium build. He was last seen wearing sweat pants with a gray or black T-shirt. Police say he acted alone.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5245.

