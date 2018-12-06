The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed, sexually assaulted, and stole a woman's cell phone on June 9.

Police said at approximately 4:30 a.m. a woman walking through the Churchill Crossing apartment complex, located in the 14100 block of Thermal Drive, was attacked.

According to TCSO, the suspect asked the woman for money and then pulled her into a secluded area, where he allegedly assaulted her sexually, stabbed her, stole her phone before he ran away.

Police described the suspect as an approximately 30-year-old, 5-foot-6-inch tall black man with light complexion, a medium build, straight hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a brown jacket, police said.

Police said the investigation led detectives to a person of interest, who has since been ruled out as the suspect in question.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at (512)854-1444.

