AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in South Austin on Friday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 500 E. Ben White Blvd. just after 12:30 p.m., police said.

He displayed a note to the teller and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said he was last seen running east down Ben While Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as a black male in his 40s with a thick build, 6 feet tall and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5092.

