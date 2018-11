Austin police responded to a bank robbery in Northwest Austin Friday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank just after noon. The bank is located near the intersection of Mesa Drive and Spicewood Springs Road.

Photo by KVUE's Brian Bell

Brian Bell

No other details were immediately available.

Police said they would provide an update on the incident at a press conference at 2:15 p.m. '

KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV