Police reiterate gun safety, responsible ownership after dog 'shoots' Plano man

Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.

PLANO, Texas — Imagine having your pistol tucked inside your waistband and while picking up your dog, a paw gets lodged in the trigger and fires the weapon, sending a bullet through your thigh.

Well, the Plano Police Department says that's exactly what happened to a man on Monday.

The PPD says this is the perfect time to reiterate responsible gun ownership and safety: