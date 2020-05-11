Police reiterate gun safety, responsible ownership after dog 'shoots' Plano man

PLANO, Texas — Imagine having your pistol tucked inside your waistband and while picking up your dog, a paw gets lodged in the trigger and fires the weapon, sending a bullet through your thigh.
Well, the Plano Police Department says that's exactly what happened to a man on Monday.
The PPD says this is the perfect time to reiterate responsible gun ownership and safety:
- When carrying a firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.
- When not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or other locking device to keep it out of the hands of others.
- Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.
- Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.