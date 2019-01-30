LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department on Tuesday provided a few safety tips to the public after a mountain lion was captured by a surveillance camera in the Mason Hills subdivision.

Police said that although cougar sightings are rare in our area, they urge citizens to follow the following tips from Texas Parks and Wildlife:

"Do not approach a mountain lion to get a better view or picture. These animals are often just passing through, and sightings of mountain lions have occurred in all 254 Texas counties. Their roaming areas can sometimes reach over 50 miles." "Keep your pets indoors from dusk to dawn, and remove any food sources that may attract wildlife. Mountain lions, also known as pumas, cougars and panthers, can weigh up to 170 pounds and are most active in the mornings and evenings." "If you encounter a mountain lion, stay calm and slowly back away while maintaining eye contact. If a mountain lion is showing aggressive behavior, be sure to report it to Texas Parks & Wildlife."

