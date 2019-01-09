AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes of Interstate Highway 35 on the upper and lower decks are reopened on Sunday morning after a crash involving an Austin police officer.

The incident happened near where the upper and lower deck split on I-35, near Airport Boulevard.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect fled the scene but was found and arrested.

The officer was the only person injured in the crash.

