The crashes happened about a day a part.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is reporting one person dead following an auto-pedestrian crash on Dec. 22.

The APD responded to the crash in the 5300 block of N. Interstate 35 frontage road around 10:30 p.m. The unidentified female was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police reported that the driver fled the scene heading northbound on I-35 in what they believe to be a 2019-22 dark gray Nissan Altima. The vehicle should have significant damage to the front and undercarriage.

This was the city's 109th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in a total of 118 fatalities. On this date last year, there were 84 fatal crashes and 90 fatalities.

About a day later, on Dec. 23 at 10:42 p.m., another fatal hit-and-run was reported. This one occurred on the 12500 block of N. I-35. Police said that driver fled the scene heading northbound.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2013-15 Nissan Pathfinder. It would have damage to the front and undercarriage, including the radiator.

The deceased was identified as Uriel Veloz, 24.

Anyone with more information is asked to reach out to the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app.