SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police in San Marcos are looking for a man who entered an occupied apartment and threatened the resident with a gun.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Capstone Cottages on Craddock Avenue, police say.

The man is described as approximately 6 feet, 2 to 3 inches tall, wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, black gloves and a black mask covering his face and hair.

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating an aggravated sexual assault and burglary of habitation that occurred at the same apartment complex last week.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 753-2312 or email dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

