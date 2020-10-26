Suspicious package near Downtown Austin cleared, no hazard found, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department investigated a suspicious package in Downtown Austin on Monday.
Police said the call came in around 11:51 a.m. Monday from the 1000 block of East Fifth Street. A reverse 911 was initiated in the area.
The APD's explosive ordinance disposal team was on scene. Citizens are asked to avoid the area if possible. Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, APD tweeted that the suspicious package had been cleared and no hazard was found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
