Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

The body was found near Douglas and East Oltorf streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon.

Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station.

Officials said calls began coming in around 9:21 a.m. about gunshots heard at the Douglas Landing apartments at 2347 Douglas St. Callers said a male was lying on the ground at one of the apartment buildings.

Officers arrived on scene around 9:22 a.m. and located a male with "obvious signs of trauma incompatible with life." The victim was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:26 a.m.

Officials received information that a disturbance had occurred shortly before the incident. At this time, it's not clear how the disturbance could be related to the death.

While no arrests have been made, police will remain on scene investigating and speaking to several witnesses.

At this time, police believe the incident to be isolated and there is no known threat to the general public. Still, the public is asked to remain vigilant and report any information to police immediately at 512-477-3588.