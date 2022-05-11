Police investigating suspicious death near Ben White Boulevard

Details remain limited at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said officials were investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time but APD said the death happened near the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive. That's near E. Ben White Boulevard and Highway 183.

No other details were immediately available. APD said it plans to hold a news conference on the incident.

Suspicious death near the 1700 block of Frontier Dr. PIO6 en route and will update with more information as soon as possible. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 11, 2022

