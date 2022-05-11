x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating suspicious death near Ben White Boulevard

Details remain limited at this time.
Credit: Getty Images
A generic photo of police lights.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said officials were investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time but APD said the death happened near the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive. That's near E. Ben White Boulevard and Highway 183.

No other details were immediately available. APD said it plans to hold a news conference on the incident. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

North Texas teen who went missing from Mavs game was advertised and sold for sex in Oklahoma City. Her family says many people could've stopped it.

Bridge strike forces closures on I-35 at SH 29 Tuesday

2 hot Austin suburbs rank among America's most livable small cities

More Videos

In Other News

Report: Austin ISD not meeting minimum state standards for disabled students