Man shot, killed at northeast Austin apartment complex, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" in northeast Austin on Thursday.

Police responded at approximately 9:15 a.m. to 9345 E. U.S. 290, which is the Eryngo Hills apartment complex. The APD said the 911 call indicated a man had been shot at the apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds by an apartment door. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:47 a.m., APD said.

The APD said the shooting death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Police have a person of interest in custody. The person of interest and a witness were transported to the APD for questioning, officials said.

The APD said preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

Anyone with extra information regarding this incident is asked to contact APD at 512-477-3588 or APD Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

This is Austin's 14th homicide of 2022, according to APD.

