AUSTIN — A woman was seriously injured during a shooting in southeast Austin Tuesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the woman suffered potentially life-threatening injures and was transported to a local trauma facility.

FINAL: Gun Shot Wound at ~6500 Bluff Springs Rd (21:48) #ATCEMSMedics transporting 1 adult female with serious potentially life threatening injuries to local area trauma facility. EMS clearing the scene. No additional info. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 21, 2018

The shooting happened at 6500 Bluff Springs Road, EMS said. Austin police are investigating on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

