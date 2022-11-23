Police investigating after man shot dead in Pflugerville

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Authorities are investigating on Wednesday night following a shooting death in Pflugerville.

Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department were called to a disturbance shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 16700 block of North Heatherwilde Blvd.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot, Pflugerville PD said. Officers along with paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the deadly shooting, officials said.

A description or details about a suspect have not been released.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

No other details were immediately available.