Police investigating hit-and-run in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a red Ford Mustang accused of hitting a car and injuring that driver before taking off.

The incident happened early on April 2. According to police, the driver of the Mustang was going southbound on Springdale Road when it hit a silver Lincoln Continental. The driver who was hit pulled over to assess the damage, and that’s when police say the driver of the Mustang rammed into the Continental’s passenger side, causing the victim to hit his head on the pavement.

The driver of the Mustang reportedly drove off, leaving the victim unattended. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized at Dell Medical Center.

Officials believe the red Mustang will have impact damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and the side-view mirror will be missing. Authorities believe the Mustang would have been manufactured between 2014 to 2022.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the driver to please contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-947-8111, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

