AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes of Interstate Highway 35 southbound are back open on Sunday morning after a crash left a pedestrian dead.

Police say a driver hit a person at the 200 block of the highway around 4:15 a.m., near Cesar Chavez.

The victim was pronounced dead once first responders got there.

The driver reportedly did stay on scene.

Traffic southbound was diverted onto the Eighth Street exit frontage road.

Investigators did not say what caused the crash.

