ATCEMS responded after a 911 caller reported seeing an adult in the lake around 9:45 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded the night of Dec. 10 after receiving a call about a person in the lake. That happened off of South Pleasant Valley at around 9:45 p.m.

The person, identified only as an adult, was declared dead at the scene by medics.

ATCEMS said it handed the scene over to law enforcement.

No other information was immediately available.

Deceased person 517-1005 S Pleasant Valley (21:44) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a deceased on-scene pronouncement of an adult that was found in the lake by 911 caller. #ATCEMS will be clearing the scene shortly. Scene turned over to law enforcement. No further info available. pic.twitter.com/yQVZ0n4tMj — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 11, 2022