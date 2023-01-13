Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

Police responded after 2 p.m. after receiving a check welfare call.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville.

Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded.

Officials said the investigation remains active.

"At this time, only one person is involved," a spokesperson for the department said. "This is an isolated incident with no danger to the public."

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.