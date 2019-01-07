AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a baby's death in East Austin on Monday.

Police said it is not clear at this time if the baby's cause of death is natural or suspicious.

Officers reportedly responded to the 6100 block of Manor Rd. at 8:34 a.m. after receiving an urgent check welfare call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Starting today, it's legal for homeless to camp on Austin streets

Man charged with intoxication assault after allegedly running over scooter rider in Austin

Man accused of dragging, threatening to kill woman he attacked on Blunn Creek Greenbelt