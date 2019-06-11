AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was declared dead early Wednesday morning at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites downtown.

Police said they responded at 4:44 a.m. for a nature unknown call and disturbance at 805 Neches St.

There, officers located a female with obvious trauma and she was pronounced deceased on scene. A male subject was detained for his involvement.

RELATED: Crime in Downtown Austin is on the rise, according to police chief

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

Police said they are keeping details limited at this time to maintain the integrity of the case.

If you have more information, contact the APD's homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

