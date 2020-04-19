SAN MARCOS, Texas — Residents in San Marcos have been asked to shelter in place as a “police incident” is underway.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

The City of San Marcos said Hunter Road is closed from Reimer Ave. to McCarty Road for an in-progress investigation.

“People in the area need to shelter in place and the public needs to avoid the area as the scene has not been made safe,” the city said on Twitter.

This is developing news and will be updated as information becomes available.

