AUSTIN — Police have identified the woman who died in a car accident that took place on Thanksgiving.

According to the Austin Police Department, Mary Lucille Ochoa, 52, died after she was involved in an accident near 14500 North 183A.

Ochoa was reportedly traveling northbound when she lost control and crashed into the center cement divider of the highway.

Ochoa and her passenger were transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, but Ochoa later died due to her injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this crash, call 512-974-6935.

