Police identify victim in fatal crash on South MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of the fatal South MoPac crash as 77-year-old Leslie Doleshal.

According to APD, Doleshal was killed in a fatal crash on June 5, at 11100 block South MoPac Expressway.

Police said a black Toyota Tundra was traveling on MoPac Expressway when Doleshal was exiting a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota. The Toyota struck the driver’s side of Mr. Doleshal’s Honda Civic.

The driver, passenger in the Toyota and Doleshal were all transported to a nearby hospital. APD reported that on Saturday, July 3, Mr. Doleshal died as a result of his injuries at 4:05 p.m.



No further information was available.