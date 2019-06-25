AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed someone in East Austin on Monday night.

The incident happened at 7:46 p.m. in the 2600 block of Rosewood Ave.

According to police, officers responded on the scene of the shooting and transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital. Police said Bruce Wayne Washington, 47, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m. that night.

The suspect was identified by witnesses as Morris Jermaine Shelton, 33, who was taken into custody, according to police.

APD

Police said formal charges are pending as they wait for final autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to online records, Shelton is in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at 512-472-TIPS.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

52 arrested in South, Central Texas ICE enforcement surge

H-E-B unveils new tech hub in East Austin

People want to donate diapers and toys to children at Border Patrol facilities in Texas. They're being turned away.