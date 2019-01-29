AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, the deceased suspect was identified as Paul Andrew Cantu, 27. The officers involved include Luis Camacho and Robert Mattingly. Both officers have been a part of the department for two years and assigned to Southeast/Southwest patrol. As part of standard protocol, they have been placed on paid administrative leave

The incident began Monday night at roughly 10:26 p.m. during a traffic stop on the 6400 block of South I-35, according to police. The driver reportedly evaded from police, but later crashed his car in the 7500 block of East William Cannon Dr.

Police said they were able to locate the vehicle that was involved in the crash at 1:40 a.m., but it was a different vehicle from the incident Monday night.

Officers then reportedly called for backup after claiming the suspect in the car had a gun. The suspect then reportedly pointed a gun to his head. Police then tried to deescalate the situation.

During a press conference, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the suspect was in a position on the ground, but then got up and raised both hands and pointed the weapon in the direction of the officers. Police said a weapon was seized on scene.

At 1:47 a.m., police reported that shots were fired. Manley confirmed that both Austin police officers fired their weapons, but could not confirm whether or not there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead at approximately 3:27 a.m., according to Austin police.

At this time, Chief Manley said it is unclear whether the same family owns both vehicles involved in the chase and the crash.

This case is being investigated by the by APD’s Internal Affairs Unit and monitored by the Office of Police Oversight. A simultaneous investigation will be conducted by the APD’s Special Investigations Unit, along with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.