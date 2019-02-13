CEDAR PARK, Texas — One person is in custody after police said a suspect fired at officers Tuesday evening. Police identified him Wednesday as Joseph Willie Bage, 30.

According to Cedar Park police, the man was taken into custody after he fired multiple shots at officers from a home on Wren Circle.

Police said the officers were responding to a suicide call when the subject began firing. No officers were struck, though one suffered a minor hand injury while trying to evade the gunfire. Police later learned the officer was also struck by bullet fragments on his lower back.

Police said officers responded to Wren Circle around 8:12 p.m. after a family member reported someone there was suicidal. After firing at officers, police said Bage came outside voluntarily and was taken into custody.

One patrol unit was reported to be damaged after taking gunfire through the front windshield. Police believe five shots were fired in total.

Cedar Park Police Dept.

Police said no one else was inside the home. Officials are continuing to investigate.

Bage has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

