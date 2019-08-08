AUSTIN, Texas — A man who died after a motorcycle crash in northeast Austin on Wednesday night has been named.

Daryl Wayne Anderson Jr., 36, was traveling eastbound at the 7000 block of East Howard Lane near Manor when he struck the inside curb around 7:25 p.m. The motorcycle left the roadway and flipped several times in the center median.

Police said Anderson was not wearing a helmet.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, Anderson and another man in his 30s were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Anderson was in cardiac arrest when EMS arrived and performed CPR. The second man was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Austin police later said the incident was fatal. Police said speed was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact police at (512) 974-4424.

