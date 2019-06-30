AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in East Austin on June 29. On July 2, the man was identified as 31-year-old Brendan James O'Connor.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. The 2015 BMW motorcycle was traveling southbound on Webberville Road as it approached the Springdale Road intersection. It struck the curb of a small median, launching the driver from the motorcycle and into a utility pole

O'Connor was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-974-8544.

