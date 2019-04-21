AUSTIN, Texas — 46-year-old Aric Maxwell has been identified as the man that died after being hit by a car on Interstate Highway 35.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident at the 4500 block of N. I-35 just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died, police said.

Police believe the man was attempting to walk across the interstate when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, according to police.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department assisted with the response.

The lanes have since reopened.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are urged to call Austin police at 512-974-5594.

