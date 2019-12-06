AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding after receiving reports of a kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

Police said helicopters were searching after the call came in at Rutland Drive and Mountain Quail Road.

A female subject was reportedly pulled into a vehicle.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Do it for the 'gram | Austin construction worker goes viral after making 'influencer' Instagram

Police find almost 40 stolen bikes in one homeless camp