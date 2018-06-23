The Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at the Williamson County Jail on Saturday, officials said.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a tweet that bomb dogs and investigators were on scene. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told KVUE media partner Austin American-Statesman that the jail was not evacuated.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Chody tweeted that the jail had been given an "all clear." Chody said police were still checking areas around the headquarters building for extra security measures.

Jail area has been given the all clear. There are areas around the HQ building that we are checking for added security measures. — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) June 23, 2018

