The Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at the Williamson County Jail on Saturday, officials said.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a tweet that bomb dogs and investigators were on scene. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told KVUE media partner Austin American-Statesman that the jail was not evacuated.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Chody tweeted that the jail had been given an "all clear." Chody said police were still checking areas around the headquarters building for extra security measures.
