4 students arrested after 'major disruption' at Little Elm High School during planned walkout, officials say

The district said, "some students, who were participating in a planned student demonstration, caused a disruption at the school."

LITTLE ELM, Texas — Four students were arrested, Friday, after a planned student demonstration allegedly caused a "disruption" at Little Elm High School, Little Elm ISD said in a statement.

According to the district, "students at Little Elm HS had planned a student demonstration inside the campus that caused some students to behave in a way that caused a major disruption," and prompted a police response. The four students were accused of assaulting Little Elm Police officers.

A Little Elm police spokesperson said "officers are onsite to monitor for participant safety," while the district said that administrators, school resource officers and Little Elm police were at the school to "calm things down."

"I am unaware of any injuries at this time," the police spokesperson told WFAA, though helicopter video showed that police and emergency medical personnel at the scene.

According to a statement on Little Elm ISD's Facebook page, the demonstration "was a result of a social media post the day before that contained inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago." WFAA has been able to confirm yet the details of that reported incident.

Helicopter video showed several people, including parents, gathered outside the school at 1900 Walker Lane. At this time, the district said everything is calm at the high school and school is resuming for the remainder of the day.

The district said in a Facebook post, "Thank you for the quick response of our SROs and LEPD to help us in this situation."