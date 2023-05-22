Police, DPS respond to hotel on East Avenue in Downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department said it received an "unknown urgent call" at the hotel around 2:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police and Texas DPS troopers responded to a hotel in the Rainey Street district on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Homewood Suites on East Avenue.

Officers were inside the hotel, going from floor to floor, possibly looking for someone.

“This is an ongoing investigation. As this is still early on, we are not able to provide more information at this time,” APD said.