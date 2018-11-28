AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers are looking to the community for help finding a driver involved in a two vehicle crash that led to the death of two people.

The accident occurred on Sep. 27, at approximately 9:08 a.m. on Pearce Lane in Travis County.

The preliminary investigation by police states that a truck was traveling east on Pearce Lane when an unknown vehicle traveling north on Tollway 130 failed to stop at the stop sign, crashing into the truck, killing both the driver and passenger.

The unknown vehicle left the scene and continued to an unknown location. Police searched the area to try to find the vehicle, but it could not be located.

Now, authorities are turning to the community for help and ask if anyone has information on this crash or the vehicle involved to contact Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

