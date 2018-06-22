AUSTIN -- Many have been expecting it to happen, and it will finally become a reality Friday: An oath of office ceremony for Austin's new Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley officially has the job, but Friday's ceremony is a formality. Austin' mayor, city manager, council members and Manley's family will all be in attendance. The Austin City Council approved Manley for the position earlier in June.

Manley has served as interim police chief since December 2016. His recent work in this role during the Austin bombing situation created local, national and international support for the way he handled the crisis.

RELATED:

Austin City Council approves Brian Manley as permanent police chief

Austin Interim Police Chief Manley calls Austin bomber a domestic terrorist

APD, Chief Manley honor bomb squad, SWAT team for service in Austin bombings

Manley started with the Austin Police Department back in 1990 and worked his way up to chief of staff. Manley will be the ninth police chief in Austin history. For the first time in four decades, Austin has a homegrown police chief who climbed his way up the ranks.

Friday's swearing-in ceremony will be held at the high school Manley attended -- Eastside Memorial High School. The festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. and the public is invited.

© 2018 KVUE