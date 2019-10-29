AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association is calling for an investigation into APD Chief Brian Manley and Assistant City Manager Ray Arellano after testimony during former APD Commander Jason Dusterhoft’s arbitration hearing last week alleged both did not take proper action on misconduct.

The Austin Police Association said the accusations were “extremely serious and disturbing.”

“The misconduct, alleged by Commander Dusterhoft, should have been investigated by the Department to determine the validity of the accusations,” Austin Police Association members said in a letter to City Manager Spencer Cronk on Tuesday. “As the head of the organization, Chief Manley had the duty and obligation to ensure the allegations were thoroughly investigated and proper actions taken where necessary.”

The accusations come after Dusterhoft was fired in Dec. 2018 for allegedly assaulting a woman during sex and associating with people who bring discredit to the department.

RELATED: Travis Co. District Attorney's Office will not be prosecuting a case against Jason Dusterhoft

Dusterhoft is appealing the termination and challenging the accusations put forth in an APD memo last year. The APD memo said Dusterhoft had attempted to cover up his actions by deleting photos, videos, apps and text messages on his phone.

Arbitration for the appeal has concluded and the hearing examiner is reviewing the case.

During the arbitration hearing serious allegations of misconduct were reported, the Austin Police Association said.

“Jason testified he advised Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano of several alleged criminal and policy violations that were known to Chief Brian Manley and proper action was not taken in those matters,” the police association said. “A set of double standards for those with higher rank or employees favored by the chief or his executive staff is detrimental to the morale and professionalism of the Department.”

According to the police association, Dusterhoft expressed a concern of retaliation if he brought forward accusations of misconduct from his chain of command.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

City of Austin considers purchasing vacant hotels to house the homeless

Nats fan who caught a home run ball while holding two beers is now at Game 6, thanks to Bud Light

Truck crashes, spilling trailer full of avocados, police say