AUSTIN, Texas — Three years after a Central East Austin homicide, police are asking members of the public to come forward with information on the unsolved case.

On Thursday, June 16, 2016 at around 3 a.m., Gerald Williams, 23, was shot multiple times in the 5800 block of Sweeny Circle.

After the shooting, a witness took Williams to St. David’s Hospital. He was later transported to UMC Brackenridge, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a tall black man in his mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and of medium build. At the time of the murder, he was wearing a black T-shirt and long denim shorts.

Officials said they would like to speak with anyone who might have seen suspicious activity or a physical altercation at the time of the crime.

If you have any information about the shooting or know the alleged shooter, contact Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or call the Austin Police homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

Capital Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant.

