Man rescued from car that went over railing, into water after crash near JFK Causeway

The car crashed into a truck, which sent it airborne and into the Humble Channel, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was pulled from his car in the Humble Channel Monday night after a crash sent it airborne and over a bridge, officials with Nueces County ESD2 said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near Red Dot Pier on Highway 358 westbound. Officials said the driver of the car that went into the water was rescued by a fire department boat and rushed to a hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

Tuesday morning, Nueces County ESD2 and the Corpus Christi Police Department Dive Team were able to pull the car out of the water.

