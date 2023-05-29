x
Local

Man rescued from car that went over railing, into water after crash near JFK Causeway

The car crashed into a truck, which sent it airborne and into the Humble Channel, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was pulled from his car in the Humble Channel Monday night after a crash sent it airborne and over a bridge, officials with Nueces County ESD2 said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near Red Dot Pier on Highway 358 westbound. Officials said the driver of the car that went into the water was rescued by a fire department boat and rushed to a hospital. 

There is no word on his condition.

Tuesday morning, Nueces County ESD2 and the Corpus Christi Police Department Dive Team were able to pull the car out of the water.

Credit: Nueces County ESD2

