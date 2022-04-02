Austin plumbers in high demand after winter freeze

One business said calls nearly doubled on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Thursday's winter storm, plumbers are in high demand around the Austin area. Freezing and bursting pipes are the main reason they're getting calls.

"It's a lot of, a lot of broken copper pipes that are exposed to exterior walls," said Dallas Reed, Reliant Plumbing field supervisor. "Lots of leaks near tankless water heaters, on sides of houses, even on the insides of houses. And there's a lot of water damage. We're trying to get to it as fast as we can."

Reed said one of the biggest problems they face is not having the equipment necessary for a freeze because Texas usually doesn't get this weather. So, it becomes a waiting game.

"Last year, we had a heat gun for some stuff that was exposed like under houses and stuff like that," said Reed. "But when lines are in slabs or walls, that makes it kind of hard to unfreeze them without the proper equipment. So a lot of times, it's a waiting game of just waiting for everything to unfreeze."

David Jones, a plumbing technician at ABACUS, said they'll get even more calls when the temperatures start to go down and the pipes thaw out.

"We can come to check it for leaks or any kind of damage," said Jones.

Jones said when water freezes, it expands and breaks the pipes. People don't notice it when it's frozen, but once it melts, water leaks out.

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue, so Reed recommends dripping your faucets, insulating exposed pipes and opening cabinets under your sink to let warm air flow in.