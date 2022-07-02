Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

Residents in the affected area are asked to boil their water prior to consumption, including drinking, cooking, ice-making and brushing teeth.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities.

A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents on the east side of Interstate 35, the utility said. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve.

Residents in the affected area are asked to boil their water prior to consumption, including drinking, cooking, ice-making and brushing teeth. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for at least two minutes.

Individuals may also purchase bottled water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Those with questions are asked to call the utility at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.