NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Wednesday evening, the New Braunfels Police Department said they were assisting Animal Control in corralling a zebra that got loose sometime in the afternoon.

Now that zebra has been safely tranquilized and carefully recovered. But it turns out, a second zebra also escaped at the same time as the first zebra and remains missing.

Police ask anyone that spots a zebra to call them at 830-221-4100.

According to police, the first zebra had been making its way across the city and, as of around 6 p.m., was in the area of North Grape Avenue.

Police said that zebra was not from the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo.

In their search for the first zebra, NBPD was being assisted by a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals.

