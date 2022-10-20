Plea deal granted for man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend in 2019

Officials initially reported that the baby later died in the womb.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A man arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend has reached a plea deal, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the reported assault, police said the assault was so severe that it potentially caused the death of the woman's unborn child.

In 2019, the woman told officials that she was in a relationship with then-24-year-old Johnny Charles Ebbs for about 10 years and that she was pregnant with his child. She was about 32 weeks pregnant when he allegedly assaulted her on March 24 under accusations that she was cheating.

Ebbs was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, assault impeding breath/circulation and continuous violence against family.

"Additional evidence gathered through the course of the investigation made clear that the facts do not support the initial allegation," the Travis County District Attorney's Office said in a statement this week.

The office confirmed the plea deal was reached this Monday, Oct. 17.

Ebbs received eight years of deferred adjudication on the continuous violence against family charge.